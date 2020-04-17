Classic Star Wars podracing game hits PS4 and Switch on May 12th

Another classic Star Wars game is coming to modern consoles after Jedi Academy. This time it is an updated version of Star Wars Episode I: Racer. It will be available on the PS4 and the Nintendo Switch on May 12th. It is based on the podracing sequence in Episode I and was originally released for the Nintendo 64 and PC back in 1999. Now it’s back with modern controls for new consoles.

Texas-based developer Aspyr, which was was also behind the new version of Jedi Academy, updated Episode I: Racer for the Switch and the PS4. The company’s VP of publishing, Elizabeth Howard, said:

“The beloved game has been modernized for the most optimal gaming experience on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Star Wars fans should get ready to steer their racer to victory and leave their opponents in the dust.”

The game features 25 playable characters, like Anakin Skywalker, and has race tracks located across various Star Wars planets like Tatooine and Baroonda. Players can upgrade their podracers with the help of pit droids and play single-player campaigns or multiplayer matches via split-screen. Star Wars Episode I: Racer will cost $15 when it becomes available for download. Star Wars fans can now relive all of the excitement.

Here’s just a sampling of what you can expect from Star Wars Episode I: Racer on PS4:

We uprezzed all of the FMV sequences in the game. Output resolutions have massively changed in the past 20 years, as have file size restrictions. This allowed us to natively re-export everything into greatly increased resolutions that will look better than ever on your 4K TV. Despite the age of the original models, these cutscenes look stunning and will take you back to seeing the track on Tatooine for the first time in 1999.

We re-mapped all of the controls to feel right for DualShock 4. This might sound trivial, but to really feel like you’re piloting a Podracer takes a very special touch. The controls that captured the thrill of Podracing in 1999 simply don’t feel as natural on the modern controller, but our team was dedicated to creating the ultimate Podracing experience. You can expect controls that feel natural and modern.

Trophy hunters will be happy to hear that we’ve added Trophies. You’ll even be able to prove you’re the ultimate Podracing champion with a Platinum trophy!

Source : Sony : Engadget

