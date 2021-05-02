CIRCLO table lamp with innovative levitating switch

CIRCLO is an innovative table lamp equipped with a unique Flyswitch consisting of a levitating sphere. Simply press the flying metal ball to turn the lamp on and see it return to its original position, hovering in air. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $93 or £69 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the CIRCLO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the CIRCLO light project play the promotional video below.

“Circlo is designed to be simple but special. The very clean circle design makes Circlo fit into any space easily. By looking at the Circlo, you can definitely find out how special this light is because the eye-catch metal ball is not just simply levitating in the ring, it also communicating with the ring.”

“Circlo is a light combining with our patented magnetic levitating system. This system makes the metal ball floating in the middle of the air. Besides a very good looking metal ball, this floating small piece is also the only switch of the light that controls all the functions. Flyswitch is a patented technology by the Inovaxion team, it can turns any levitating object of Circlo into the switch of the light. “

“Simple products are beautiful but they will become boring easily. We want to make simple products special, to the level that everyone just cannot take their attention off them. We want to make products not only good to look at but they also work differently. By making simple products special, we want to make more excitement to lives.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the light, jump over to the official CIRCLO crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

