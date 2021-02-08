Cinera Edge 5K OLED HMD cinema headset $599

Cinera Edge is a unique headset designed to provide a 360 degree cinematic experience in 5K thanks to its OLED HMD display and Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound, allowing you to watch your favorite movies, TV series and more in your own personal cinema experience, wherever you maybe. Originally launched via Kickstarter the project has raised over $2.2 million thanks to over 4,500 backers and is now available at a discount price via Indiegogo InDemand allowing you to save up to 40% for a limited time. Watch the promotional video below to learn more about the Cinera Edge cinema headset taking Kickstarter by storm.

Cinera Edge is the world’s first personal cinema HMD that features dual 2.5K micro-OLED and a Dolby Digital certified headphone with 5.1 channels of surround sound and each of the two Cinera Edge’s screens delivers the astonishing 2560×1440 pixels,

“The combination boasts a real theatrical immersive experience with fantastic video and audio quality, making the device a true mobile cinema. It invigorates your movie, TV, or gaming experience, and escalates your daily entertainment to a new level. Cinera Edge is using the latest technology — micro OLED. With micro OLED, we managed to dramatically reduce the form factor while packing the same amount of pixels as in Cinera v1. Cinera Edge unlocks over the predecessor multiple significant advancements: integrated headphones, true mobility, and long-session comfortableness, etc.”

“Its screen is using the same DCI-P3 color standard that is widely adopted by the projection systems used in movie theaters. DCI-P3 color space has a much more full gamut of color than the conventional sRGB so that Cinera Edge can reproduce more colors with more accuracy. Think about an Apple Pro Display (Cinera Edge) vs. a regular monitor in your office (Others). Each screen packs 3.6 million (2560×1440) pixels into a 0.83’’(2cm) area, giving it seven times more dense image than the iPhone 11 Pro’s display. Cinera Edge’s micro OLED screen is the critical breakthrough of Cinera Edge’s new screen technology, as it makes ultra-high resolution possible in a goggle. Thanks to it, we can reduce Cinera’s form factor without sacrificing image quality.”

For more information, full specifications and a complete list of all available pledge options jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below. Early bird pledges are available from $599 or roughly £436 offering a considerable 40% saving of the recommended retail price.

Source : Indiegogo

