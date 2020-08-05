Chromebook Owners Can Get Three Months Of Stadia Pro Free

If you were planning on getting a Chromebook, you might be interested to hear that Google has recently launched a new promotion where they will be giving Chromebook owners three months access to Stadia Pro for free. This will also apply to those who bought a Chromebook after June 2017, so many owners should be able to take advantage of this offer.

However, just be aware that this is just for a three month freebie which means that after that, you’ll need to keep paying to access the Pro version of Stadia. The free subscription is only for Stadia Pro, so you will need to buy your own games that are not included in the library that comes with the Stadia Pro subscription.

It looks like Google wants more people to take advantage of its streaming service and this is a good way to get them. Reviews of the service were mixed after launch despite some great reviews at first.

So, if you were thinking of trying out streaming services like Stadia, now is a good time to check it out. There are plenty of other perks Google is offering its Chromebook users too, so it may be worth checking out.

Source Ubergizmo

