Chris Pratt and Charlie Day to star in the 2022 Mario Bros. movie

During Thursday’s latest Nintendo Direct event, video game designer Miyamoto Shigeru announced that the company’s upcoming feature length Mario Bros animation project, in conjunction with American film studio, Illumination, now has a firm North American theatrical release date. That date is December 21st, 2022.

At this time, release dates for Europe, Japan, and other markets have yet to be revealed. However, Miyamoto did share the studio’s key character casting decisions. And the casting is very very interesting. Chris Pratt of Guardians of the Galaxy fame will voice Mario. “He’s so cool,” Miyamoto said. Anya Taylor-Joy, best known as the star of Netflix’s hit series Queen’s Gambit will portray Princess Peach while It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day will voice Luigi. As for Bowser, none other than Jack Black will be the voice behind the series villain, Bowser, while Keegan Michael-Key has been cast as Toad.

Seth Rogan will star as Donkey Kong, The company is also bringing back voice actor Charles Martinet for some voices in the film. He has portrayed Mario and the rest of his friends in a number of games. That looks like a great cast. It seems like this film is off to a good start.

Source Engadget

