China To Regulate Algorithms Tech Companies Use

A lot of technology today uses algorithms. Like how in social media posts people we interact with more tend to be shown at the top. This assumes that since we interact with them, we want to see more of them. We also see how algorithms are used to help display relevant ads while shopping.

All of this is designed to get us to spend more time or more money on a given platform, but apparently, that’s something China’s government doesn’t want. That’s why the Cyberspace Administration of China has announced that in the next three years, they want to set up governance rules for algorithms that tech companies use to attract users.

According to the CAC, the algorithms developed by these firms should uphold the core values of socialism and they should also be developed with safety and responsibility in mind. In August, the CAC had issued draft guidelines in which some proposals suggested that companies shouldn’t use algorithm models to entice customers to spend more money.

In fact, China isn’t alone when it comes to wanting to regulate algorithms. The US government and the EU have also called on tech companies to tweak the algorithms they use to tackle the problem of fake news for instance.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals