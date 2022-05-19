China To 3D-Print A 590-Foot Dam Without Humans

Regular people are just starting to use 3d-printers at home, and 3D-printed homes are not yet commonly printed, however, China is already planning to 3d-print a massive dam in Tibet, with an AI-powered design and no human laborers. The idea is to deliver 5 billion kWh of electricity per year.

The project came from the laboratory of hydroscience and engineering at Tsinghua University 10 years ago, and that is to build the largest 3d-printer in the world effectively. This would be many times larger than what we use to print 3d homes today.

Just like with consumer-level 3d-printing, the 180-meters high dam would be built in one layer at a time in a very precise and systematic way. However, putting human workers aside only to use robots piloted by an AI could be more challenging. Robots could work faster and more precisely even in dangerous conditions though.

Terrain and weather conditions might be a hard time though and surely many engineers and staff will be on-site to keep things going. Any situation that the robots can’t handle will have to be done by humans. That’s just a fact.

The project is scheduled to be done by 2024, which would be extremely impressive if they can meet that timeline.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

