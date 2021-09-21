China Limits TikTok Use To 40 Minutes A Day For Kids Under 14

Recently, the Chinese government announced more restrictions that they would be setting on gaming, where those aged under 18 will not be allowed to play games for more than 3 hours a week, and only on weekends at a certain time, so even then they won’t get to choose when they want to game. It shows you how good the rest of us have it.

Now the government is further cracking down on the time kids can spend on non-educational apps, like Douyin, which is the China version of TikTok. With these new restrictions, kids under 14 will not be allowed to spend more than 40 minutes a day using the app.

Kids under 14 will be switched to a “youth mode” in the app and will not be able to use the app between 10pm to 6am. Authorities do not want kids staying up late into the middle of the night using the app. At least this is less restrictive than the new gaming regulations.

However, this probably won’t have too big of an effect on kids. A report from the South China Morning Post reports that only 0.34% of users on Douyin are under the age of 12, while 4.18% are aged 13-19, so the majority are older users who do not have these restrictions.

Source Ubergizmo

