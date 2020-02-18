China Is Washing Its Cash Due To The Coronavirus

So far, there is no official cure or vaccine for the coronavirus. Unfortunately, until a vaccine can be found, the only thing to do is to try and keep ourselves as healthy as possible and practice good hygiene. And keep quarantining those who have it.

So it is not a surprise to learn that in China, the country has ramped up its efforts to clean its money by sanitizing it to help reduce contagion risks. As you know, money changes hands very quickly and easily, so it picks up a ton of dirt and germs, which is why many consider it to be “dirty”.

In addition to ramping up sanitization, the People’s Bank of China will also be adding 600 billion yuan (about $85.9 billion) of new cash for Hubei, which is the epicenter of the coronavirus. According to Fan Yifei, the People’s Bank of China’s deputy governor, “Money from key virus-hit areas will be sanitized with ultraviolet rays or heated and locked up for at least 14 days, before it is distributed again.”

The bank will also be advising lenders to try and separate cash from hospitals and food markets, while also quarantining cash for a week that has been circulated from less risky areas. This should help the situation.

Source Ubergizmo

