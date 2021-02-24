Chick-fil-A Now Using iPads To Take Drive-Thru Orders

When using a drive-thru at a fast-food restaurant, we all know the process. You pull up to an intercom system, place your order, and then drive to another window to pay and collect your order. However, Chick-fil-A is looking to shake up that experience with the use of iPads.

During the pandemic, the drive-thru lines at Chick-fil-A have grown increasingly long and customers are tired of having to wait in long lines to get their food. So, one of the initiatives the company has taken is to use iPads that will allow customers to see who’s taking their orders. And with the mobility of an iPad, it will also allow them to speed up the order process.

The company is thinking that they can also have their employees work from home and communicate through the iPad using platforms like Apple’s FaceTime. This will help address problems like bad weather and also help with social distancing as the pandemic isn’t over yet. It opens up a lot of possibilities for the company.

It is a cool idea and other fast-food chains may adopt it in their own systems in the future. It could make a big difference in sales at the drive-thru.

Source Ubergizmo

