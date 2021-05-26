Chessnut AIR digital chess set from $99

If you are starting your journey in chess or looking to improve you may be interested in a new digital chess set launched via Kickstarter called the Chessnut AIR. Providing links to the Lichess website enabling you to play online against other chess players worldwide and record your games for analysis at a later date. Other features include the ability to live broadcast, import UCI engines, weighted pieces, LED indicators and blitz and bullet mode support.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the chess project from roughly $99 or £70 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the Chessnut AIR campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Chessnut AIR digital chess set project watch the promotional video below.

“With Chessnut AIR, you can not only play offline with friends, but also enjoy the challenges vs chess lovers around the world. Chessnut AIR supports mainstream online playing platform, Lichess and possibly Chess.com. Chess lovers can have more authentic experinces playing Chessnut AIR instead of the virtual experience just clicking mouse. No need to press the board, just put the pieces on slightly, the board can detect the moves precisely and quickly. You are as easy as using a normal chess board.”

“We have noted that recently Chess.com will not release interactive API that allows game moves because of security issues, our Chessnut App was unable to do an implementation of it to play online game. We promise to improve the online game experience and keep in touch with Chess.com to reach an official partnership and integration under official technical support. For the time being, there is no official partnership have been reached with Chess.com yet.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the digital chess set, jump over to the official Chessnut AIR crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals