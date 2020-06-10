Chernobyl director to helm HBO’s The Last of Us pilot

HBO’s The Last of Us TV series will reunite Chernobyl’s creator with its director, which seem like good choices. Johan Renck, who directed five episodes of Chernobyl, will direct the show’s pilot and serve as an executive producer. Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin has been attached to the project from the start and will co-write and executive produce the series alongside the game’s writer and executive director, Neil Druckman.

The show is set to follow the events of the first game, which revolves around a smuggler named Joel who has to escort Ellie across a zombie-ridden post-apocalyptic United States. Since both Druckman and Naughty Dog president Evan Wells will be involved in the adaptation, we are hoping that it will be faithful to The Last of Us game. The series doesn’t have a release date just yet, and production could still be pushed back due to COVID—19, but if all goes well this is expected to be the first of many shows that Sony will develop with PlayStation Productions.

In a recent interview, Renck also hinted at the possibility of directing more than just the pilot episode:

“I’m an executive producer on it and attached to it… I’m part of that series and I will be directing at least the pilot. Then we’ll see how it goes on further.” Sounds good.

