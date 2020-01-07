Charmin Shows Off Toilet Paper Delivery Robot

We all need to go to the bathroom, but could the bathroom experience be enhanced to make it better? Maybe robots are the answer. Toilet paper manufacturer Charmin certainly seems to think so.

The company has recently taken the wraps off some hi-tech concepts for the bathroom. One of these is called the RollBot. This is a robot that can deliver toilet paper to you and can be controlled by your smartphone, so you will no longer need to yell out to your mom to bring in the toilet paper.

There’s also the SmellSense, which is an electronic sensor that can “smell” a bathroom to let you know if it’s “safe” for you to go in. If you’ve ever walked into a bathroom right after someone has used it, this will be a game-changer. Last but not least is the V.I.Pee, which is Charmin’s take on virtual reality.

It is a porta-potty that has been enhanced with virtual reality, so even when you’re in the bathroom at a concert, you won’t miss out on a single moment. Now, these are pretty novelty pieces of tech, so we aren’t sure if Charmin plans to make them a reality.

Rob Reinerman, Charmin Brand Director says, “At Charmin, we’re always on a mission to bring people a better bathroom experience, and while that starts with the best TP, Charmin GoLab allows us to finally expand beyond just the seat. The concepts we’re bringing to CES are a playful way to showcase our relentless obsession with helping people Enjoy the Go now and into the future.”

Source Ubergizmo

