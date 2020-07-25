Yak Grills designed to provide the “ultimate” hibachi charcoal grill

A new compact charcoal grill has been launched via Indiegogo this week designed to provide outdoor chefs with the “ultimate” charcoal hibachi grill. Created by the team at Yak Grills the companies new hibachi grill is now available to back via their crowdfunding campaign with early bird pledges offering a 35% discount off the recommended retail price starting from $129 or roughly £102. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during December 2020.

– Crafted from 100% Stainless Steel

– Grill up to 750ºF (400ºC)

– Pre-Built Skewer Notches

– Smart Airflow for a Cool Table

– Easy to Clean & Dishwasher Safe

– Portable Modern Design

“Yak Grills is proud to introduce the modern hibachi charcoal grill of unprecedented build quality and elegant design. We set out on a mission to inspire people to grill and enjoy meals together, with this in mind, Yak Grills was born. Finally, a tabletop charcoal grill that’s easy to use, easy to clean, and built to last.”

“Yak Grills are crafted exclusively with stainless steel, making them rust resistant, easy to clean, and dishwasher safe. No plastic, no screws, no flimsy parts. We believe products should be designed to last, so we back ours with a standard 5-year warranty.”

“The portable size and weight (15 lbs) makes traveling with your grill effortless while ensuring tabletops stay cool, and the grill stays put during grilling. A cooking surface of 105 sq. inches (15″ x 7”) is perfect for 2-6 people. And with a smaller footprint and efficient airflow design, you’ll burn less charcoal per cook… solo steak night? Why not!”

