Ceiling Fans Recalled For Blades Flying Off

Have you ever thought about the possibility that the blades on your ceiling fan can fly off while in use? If you’ve never had that thought, now you will. This is a real possibility because a company calling themselves King of Fans has announced a recall for that very reason.

The company is recalling its 54-inch Mara ceiling fan after multiple reports from customers who claimed that the blades detached during use. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, at least two of the reports involved an injury, while four reports include property damage as a result of the blades coming off.

King of Fans says that only certain models of the Mara ceiling fan are being recalled and that those who own the models are being advised to stop using them immediately. “If consumers observe blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body or movement of the clip during inspection, consumers should immediately contact King of Fans for a free replacement ceiling fan.”

The company says that this issue was caused by an isolated manufacturing defect. Home Depot sold the fans, and has also voluntarily recalled the product on behalf of their customers when they learned about the problem.

Source Ubergizmo

