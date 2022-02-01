CD Projekt Red Working On A New Gwent Game

CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher series is a classic RPG, and even though the Netflix series is based more on the original books and less on the game, it still managed to attract new players to the franchise after all this time.

The Witcher’s trilogy has been concluded, but if you can’t get enough, check this out. A report from IGN has unveiled that CD Projekt Red is working on a new game codenamed “Project Golden Nekker”. This is based on the Gwent card game that was also based on The Witcher franchise. This game will be a single-player experience.

Gwent was originally a mini-game in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but it was later spun off to become a popular standalone multiplayer game. The upcoming title will not require players to own the Gwent card game in order to play though.

Gwent Comms Lead Paweł Burza said that it won’t be just another Witcher Tales game, but it will be “something different” and that it is aimed at players who prefer single-player titles over the more competitive multiplayer Gwent. We don’t know when we might be able to look forward to this new game, but hopefully, it won’t be a long wait.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

