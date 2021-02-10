CD Projekt Red says it was hacked

CD Projekt Red has had a rough couple of months. Now, the company has tweeted that it’s been hacked and must pay a ransom or code from games like Cyberpunk 2077 and an “unreleased version of Witcher 3” will be revealed. The attackers have also threatened to dump “documents related to accounting, administration, legal, HR, investor relations and more.”

The company admitted that “an unidentified actor gained unauthorized access to our internal network, collected certain data belonging to CD Projekt capital group and left a ransom note the content of which we will release to the public.”

This is bad news for a company that has had some hard knocks recently. “We will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data,” CD Projekt Red wrote in response. It added that although some devices in its network have been encrypted, “our backups remain intact,” and it has secured its IT infrastructure and started restoring data.

CD Projekt Red was hacked back in 2017 too, and said at the time in a similar message that the thieves stole “documents connected to early designs for the upcoming game, Cyberpunk 2077.” Nothing really came of that incident.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals