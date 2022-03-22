CD Projekt Red is making a new Witcher game on Unreal Engine 5

CD Projekt Red is making a new Witcher game. The studio announced the project today with a teaser it shared on Twitter. The teaser proclaims that “A new saga begins,” with an image of what looks like a lynx-like Witcher medallion.

This gives us a clue about what we can expect from the new game. Geralt was a student of the School of the Wolf and then wore a Wolf medallion on his adventures. It looks like this new game will star a Witcher from the School of the Cat. They do their monster hunting a bit differently from their Wolf School. For instance, they don’t have a policy that stops them from involving themselves in the politics of the Continent.

So far, the new game does not have a release date, but CD Projekt Red shared that it’s moving to Unreal Engine 5 for all of its future projects as part of a multi-year partnership with Epic Games. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077 ran on the studio’s proprietary REDengine. And after the mess of Cyberpunk 2077, the move to UE5 may give some players a bit more confidence that we might see the CD Projekt from the past return at last.

Source Engadget

Image Credit CD Projekt Red

