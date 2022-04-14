CD Projekt Red delays The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update

Don’t hold your breath on playing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s next-gen update anytime soon. CD Projekt Red has delayed the free upgrade’s release “until further notice” after deciding to finish the project with an internal development team instead of Saber Interactive. This is because the company wants to evaluate the necessary “scope of work,” according to a statement.

The Wild Hunt update was originally supposed to arrive in the second quarter before the end of June. The idea is that it would refresh the 2015-era game for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC with ray-traced lighting, faster load times, and other features that will take advantage of modern hardware. This would be a “Complete Edition” with expansions and other content, including material inspired by Netflix’s Witcher series as a nice bonus.

We don’t know what prompted the decision to drop the outside studio. However, after Cyberpunk 2077’s buggy launch, maybe CDPR is exercising caution. This will be the last Witcher release until the new title based on Unreal Engine 5, so a polished experience will make sure gamers have a good opinion of the series by the time this new follow-up arrives. Let’s hope that when it arrives it is quality.

Source Engadget

Image Credit CD Projekt Red

