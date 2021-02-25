CD Projekt Red delays Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 patch until March

Sadly, you’ll have to wait until the second half of March for the next big Cyberpunk 2077 patch. CD Projekt Red announced this on Twitter. The developer says it is due to its recent ransomware hack. It initially planned to launch the 1.2 patch in February.

This will certainly disappoint many gamers, but the issue is outside of the studio’s control. Dealing with the fallout of the hack is tough enough, but doing so while trying to fix one of the biggest failed games in history is not easy. The studio does say that you can look forward to “numerous overall quality improvements and fixes” when the 1.2 patch does finally arrive.

CD Projekt Red announced that it had been hacked earlier in the month, and at the time said it wouldn’t be negotiating or paying off the hackers. Though naturally it expects some confidential information to eventually leak. This really stinks for PlayStation 5 owners, as Sony still hasn’t allowed the game to return to the PlayStation Store. That won’t happen until Cyberpunk 2077 is in a better playable state. So this patch is desperately needed in order to get to that state.

Hopefully, the patch won’t have more delays after this one coming in March.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals