CD Projekt Isn’t Giving Up On Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most highly anticipated games of 2020. And with the pandemic, it was something that many people were looking forward to, so they could escape into a fun game. Sadly, the game launched as a quite a mess. It had so many bugs and issues that Sony was even forced to pull the game from its store and refunded players who bought it.

So some are wondering about the future of the game, and whether or not CD Projekt will be able to put in enough work to make it into the game that many had originally anticipated. Speaking to Reuters, the company’s CEO Adam Kicinski said that is exactly what they will be doing and that they are in it for the long haul. This is great news.

According to Kicinski, he doesn’t see any other way around it other than bearing down and working on the game until it becomes the game that they are proud of and one that will sell for years to come. “I don’t see an option to shelve Cyberpunk 2077. We are convinced that we can bring the game to such a state that we can be proud of it and therefore successfully sell it for years to come.”

CD Projekt was best-known for their work on The Witcher series which was extremely well-received. This is why many had high hopes for a great game.

Source Ubergizmo

