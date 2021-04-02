CD Projekt Is Re-Thinking Cyberpunk 2077’s Multiplayer

If you like the idea of being able to play multiplayer in CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077, you might want to brace yourself. In a recent strategy update from the developer, it looks like they are reconsidering the feature. The developers have been cagey about it which has led to speculation from fans that maybe it could end up delayed further or even cancelled entirely.

Company president Adam Kiciński said, “Previously we hinted that our next AAA would be a multiplayer Cyberpunk game, but we have decided to reconsider this plan given our new more systemic and agile approach instead of primarily focusing on one big online experience or game we are focusing on bringing online into all of our franchises one day.”

It makes sense that CD Projekt is a bit vague about their plans for the future of the game. If they were to cancel the feature, fans would be upset, but if they were to delay it, fans would also be upset, so you can’t win. At least with this way, they can go either way in the future once they’ve made up their mind.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched with many issues and bugs that killed the experience. So CD Projekt has been hard at work on fixes and patches, so hopefully we also get multiplayer.

Source Ubergizmo

