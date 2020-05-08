CBS to add more shows and live sports to All Access

To many CBS All Access is little more than a home for new Star Trek shows, but ViacomCBS is determined to improve the streaming service’s repertoire. It is ramping up plans to revamp All Access by adding more content beyond conventional CBS material and a handful of originals. It will likely bring in material from each of the company’s brands, including BET, Comedy Central, and Paramount. A host of live material will also be on tap, like news and sports.

ViacomCBS said to expect “major changes” in the summer, but some of the changes are starting now. All Access has added over 100 Paramount movies. Many are back catalog titles like the Godfather trilogy, An Inconvenient Truth, and The Hours, but this does give you more to watch.

The company wants All Access to be an all-encompassing service with a catalog large enough to compete with the main streaming services you’re using.

The expansion puts All Access in more direct competition with rivals like HBO Max and NBCUniversal’s Peacock. HBO Max doesn’t arrive until May 27th, and Peacock won’t have a wider rollout until July 15th, so we don’t know if they’ll be hits or will fail with their intended audience.

Source Engadget

