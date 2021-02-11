CBS All Access to stop working on older Apple TV devices

CBS All Access will become Paramount+ on March 4th, and that is when users of older Apple TV devices may need to use a workaround to access the streaming service. t that time, CBS All Access will no longer work on second-generation or third-generation models. This news comes from a popup message on the app. The devices won’t have access to the Paramount+ app either. This could be worrisome, but no need to fret.

You’ll still be able to watch Star Trek shows, The Good Fight, and events like the UEFA Champions League through those Apple TV boxes. You can stream Paramount+ to them or an AirPlay 2-compatible smart TV from an iPhone or iPad.

CBS All Access isn’t the only one that will stop working. YouTube will vanish from the set-top boxes in March and HBO is leaving older Apple TV devices. Apple discontinued the third-generation model several years back.

The streaming service is rebranding in the hopes of attracting more subscribers. Whether it works or not remains to be seen. Paramount+ will offer a wider range of shows and movies, along with some more original shows so there is a good reason for people to check it out.

Source Engadget

