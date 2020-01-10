CBS All Access headed to Xfinity X1 and Flex set-top boxes

We have some good news if you are a fan of CBS All Access. If you’re an Xfinity subscriber, you’ll soon have another way to watch the latest Star Trek show, Star Trek: Picard when it premiers later this very month. Comcast says that it’s adding CBS All Access to its Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex boxes later this year. That’s good news for CBS All Access too.

The telecom and ViacomCBS announced the move as part of a renewed content agreement that allows Comcast to continue transmitting 23 CBS-owned stations in 15 markets across the United States.

With this agreement, Comcast says it will become the first cable or satellite television provider in the US to offer a CBS All Access app. Just like with many of the other streaming services that are available through Xfinity X1 and Flex, you’ll have to subscribe to CBS All Access to watch the content it offers on your Comcast box.

However, the good news is that there’s no longer a $5 per month fee to use Flex. If you are a fan of CBS All Access, this is another way to watch that streaming service if you use Comcast services. Just in time for that Picard show.

Source Engadget

