CBS All Access Announces Strange New Worlds Star Trek Series

It has been announced that the best characters of Star Trek: Discovery season two are getting their own show. On Friday, CBS announced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a new All Access series that will see Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn reprise their roles as Captain Pike, Spock and Number One.

Strange New Worlds will take place on the Enterprise about a decade before James T. Kirk became the ship’s captain. Pike was the captain of the Enterprise in “The Cage,” the initially unaired pilot episode of The Original Series. Some of the best moments of Discovery season two had to do with Captain Pike’s backstory and ultimate fate. It was a highlight of Discovery’s second season.

We don’t have a release date yet, but it looks like Discovery showrunner Alex Kurtzman will play a role in Strange New Worlds. CBS says he helped write the series premiere and is serving as an executive producer. Naturally, the company would greenlight yet another Star Trek series. There had been rumors of a Captain Pike spin-off for months ahead of this announcement, and CBS says it’s also developing a series that follows Michelle Yeoh’s Discovery character. What will be next?

Source Engadget

