CBS All Access adds 70 new shows

ViacomCBS is adding over 3,500 episodes and 70 shows to CBS All Access. There’s a little something here for everyone. The shows come from Viacom’s cable networks, and they’re part of a larger plan to bulk-up and All Access.

These new episodes include content from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian Channel, TV Land and VH1. ViacomCBS is also launching a new user interface that should make it easier to search for the shows you want to watch, and there are also plans for Kamp Koral, a SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff coming in early 2021.

CBS All Access now has 20,000 episodes and movies, and in the coming months, ViacomCBS says it will continue adding even more content, with the goal of offering 30,000 episodes and movies. All Access added over 100 Paramount films in May and told viewers to expect “major changes” this summer. Well, those changes are happening. ViacomCBS plans to debut the “full and rebranded” streaming service in early 2021. So there’s a bit of a wait, but it is worth it

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting evolution of CBS All Access into the subscription streaming home for ViacomCBS and a preview of what’s to come,” said Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer at ViacomCBS.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals