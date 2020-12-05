After a successful crowdfunding campaign that has raised over $1 million from over 25,000 backers, the KittySpring bacteria-free cat water fountain is now available from $47 via Indiegogo InDemand.

KittySpring is a new cat friendly water fountain, specifically designed to help remove bacteria from your pats water supply, and enabling them to stay hydrated without owners having to continually refresh their bowls. “Keep your picky drinker always hydrated with non-electric & whisker-friendly water fountain.”



Early bird pledges are now available from $47 or roughly £37 and worldwide delivery is expected to take place during January 2021. The KittySpring cat water Fountain is available in a choice of colors, either crystal white or emerald green.

“Cleaning KittySpring is super easy and super important. Make the dish and the bottle bacteria-free in seconds by simply taking them apart and washing in tap water using a brush or sponge and soap. Everything is also completely dishwasher-safe.”

“The built-in stainless steel filter lasts for years. This actually means 2 things: no troubles for me and no extra expenses. KittySpring has no motor, which means no scary noises for a fluffy like me and a quiet night’s sleep for Mom & Dad. I never knew what gravity was until I got my KittySpring. Meow I know — it’s a kind of thing that fills up my dish automatically once I lick a few drops … and it never adds to Dad’s bills. Meowgic!”

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals