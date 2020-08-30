Cheerble smart interactive cat toy scratcher and catcher

Cheerble is a robotic rolling ball and cat board game designed to provide an interactive toy for cats in the style of a maze, scratcher and catcher. The interactive smart cat toy has already raised over $600,000 thanks to over 9,000 backers and is now available via Indiegogo at a 35% discount for a limited time, with worldwide shipping taking place in a few months time during August 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more.

“Chasing the tiny Cheerble Ball through the maze of interesting holes keeps me active, fit and engaged all day long. No more bored cats, you have my word!”

“No More Scratched Furniture …Now I have a place where it’s ok to give freedom to my natural instincts and work off my stress. Mom will love me even more meow! Chasing the tiny Cheerble Ball through the maze of interesting holes keeps me active, fit and engaged all day long. No more bored cats, you have my word! With Cheerble Board Game I have everything I need: A ball to play with and a purr-fect place to exercise, nap, scratch and, of course, chase my fluffy prey for many hours. This magic ball rolls and bounces differently. Mom only needs to choose the level right for my mood and fit… and leave it on the Playboard.”

“With its intelligent companion mode, the ball tempts me to chase it on the Playboard but also gives me time for a sweet nap. The tiny Cheerble Ball has synthetic fiber cover and cool LED lights on it. It’s specially designed to please my paws and sight. With its automatic obstacle avoidance system, the ball never gets stuck in the holes of the Playboard or other tight spots. It never leaves me alone.”

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals