Castlevania: Symphony of the Night arrives on mobile

The beloved classic Castlevania has been ported many times in the past and now, without warning, it has come to mobile. Konami’s Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is available on both iOS and Android for $3, without in-app purchases.

The popular side-scrolling action-RPG is based on the PSP and PS4 version of the game, not the original PlayStation version. So fans of Sony’s console will dig this. There’s also support for six languages (English, Japanese, German, French, Italian and Spanish), external controllers and achievements.

You may know already that Symphony of the Night was the first Castlevania game from writer and director Koji “Iga” Igarashi. This game saw the series shift away from pure action to more exploration and adventure, which was a popular move that led to the production of many homages from indie developers, and also the ultra-successful Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night by Igarashi himself. It is a key game in the series.

We don’t know why the mobile offering has been kept so ultra secret, although Castlevania doesn’t need any hype to sell. The release has no doubt been timed to coincide with the launch of season three of Netflix’s anime adaptation, which launches on March 5th.

Source Engadget

