Capcom announces Resident Evil Village DLC

Capcom had some Resident Evil news at E3. Capcom will release new downloadable content for Resident Evil Village. “By popular demand, development has just started on additional DLC for Resident Evil Village,” the company said during its E3 presentation. We don’t know yet if that additional content will continue the story of Resident Evil Village. The company also didn’t share a release date, but did promise to offer more information at a later date.

Hopefully it won’t take very long for us to get another fix of Resident Evil Village with it’s buxom vampires. In the meantime, fans of the series can look forward to Resident Evil RE: Verse. Capcom will release the game, where you can play as some of the franchise’s most iconic characters in deathmatch-style multiplayer matches, next month. So we can at least play that while we are waiting for the DLC. That will help keep fans busy in the meantime. RE:Verse was initially supposed to launch along with Village, but Capcom delayed the game following its beta to sort out a bunch of technical issues. So that will arrive next month and hopefully it will be bug free now. Fans have a lot to look forward to.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals