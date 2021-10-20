Canon Disables Scanner When Printer Runs Out Of Ink

Many homes and offices rely on all-in-one printing, scanning, faxing, and photocopying systems. It makes more sense to own a single gadget that does everything rather than multiple standalone gadgets that only fulfill one purpose each.

However, Canon is finding itself facing a lawsuit after a customer has sued them for not allowing owners of certain printers to scan or fax when the printer runs out of ink. That is a low blow, to be honest.

The lawsuit was filed by Canon customer David Leacraft, who discovered that his Pixma MG6320 printer would not scan or fax documents whenever the printer was out of ink. The argument is that since it does not require ink to scan a document into a computer or to send a fax, these features should not be disabled when the printer does not have ink. I agree.

There have been several complaints made over the years by customers who faced similar issues. Customer service agents apparently told customers that an ink cartridge must be installed and contain ink for the features to work.

The lawsuit says that Canon’s marketing of these devices as “all-in-one” is misleading, false, and “likely to deceive the public”. It will be interesting to see what happens.

Source Ubergizmo

