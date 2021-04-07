After successful crowdfunding campaigns raising over $1.5 million, thanks to over 7,500 backers. The Top Shelf, professional instant access camera bag is now available via Indiegogo InDemand. Designed by the team at Bevia Gear based in Vancouver, Canada the professional camera bag has been specifically designed to help you never miss that important shot, while still allowing you to easily transport your camera gear anywhere.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $249 or £180 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 16% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo InDemand crowd funding project is under way. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021, to learn more about the Top Shelf camera bag project play the promotional video below.

“The Top Shelf Camera Bag is the world’s first open-layout sling bag that lets you access all your gear in 1.1 seconds.The patented sling design rests in a tabletop position on your hip so you can see all your gear and set up on a flat, clean surface. It’s like a table whenever and wherever you need it!”

“Securely carry your camera, lenses, laptop, keys, passport, tripod and more, all in one sleek bag! This ultra-lightweight camera bag gives you immediate access to your gear so you never miss a shot no matter the situation. And the best part? You don’t even have to take the bag off!”

“Most camera bags require you to put down the bag (sometimes on the ground or dirty surfaces!) and unzip at least ¾ of the main compartment to access all your gear. With The Top Shelf, you get instant, full-view access to all your gear with zero digging for buried or hidden gear. “

Source : Kickstarter

