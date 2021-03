Top Shelf fast access camera bag offers near instant access to your gear

Photographers searching for a versatile way to carry their photographic gear and lenses, while also providing almost instant access to your camera and accessories when needed, may be interested in the Top Shelf. The new camera bag has launched via Kickstarter and has already raised over $130,000 thanks to nearly 700 backers with still 28 days remaining. Designed by the team at Bevia Gear based in Vancouver, Canada the professional camera bag has been specifically designed to help you never miss that important shot, let allow you to easily transport your camera gear everywhere.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $236 or £175 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 23% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Top Shelf campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Top Shelf camera bag project play the promotional video below.

“The Top Shelf Camera Bag is the world’s first open-layout sling bag that lets you access all your gear in 1.1 seconds.The patented sling design rests in a tabletop position on your hip so you can see all your gear and set up on a flat, clean surface. It’s like a table whenever and wherever you need it!”

“Securely carry your camera, lenses, laptop, keys, passport, tripod and more, all in one sleek bag! This ultra-lightweight camera bag gives you immediate access to your gear so you never miss a shot no matter the situation. And the best part? You don’t even have to take the bag off!”

“Most camera bags require you to put down the bag (sometimes on the ground or dirty surfaces!) and unzip at least ¾ of the main compartment to access all your gear. With The Top Shelf, you get instant, full-view access to all your gear with zero digging for buried or hidden gear. “

Source : Kickstarter

