Cameos On Google Is Shutting Down

Some time ago, Google launched a new app/service called Cameos on Google. The idea is that it would allow celebrities or public figures to answer popular questions in a video format. It sounded like it had a lot of potential, especially since Reddit’s AMAs have done so well in the past.

However, it looks like things did not work out because Google has started to send out emails to users informing them that come February 17th, the service will be shutting down. The email tells users that they will be able to download their existing content until March 17th, a month after the service will no longer allow users to record any new content.

Cameos by Google was only downloaded 50,000 times on the Play Store, but they believe that the number of actual users is a lot less. This is partly because the service required an invite in order to be used, so it was a very exclusive club and that probably ended up hurting its adoption rather than bolstering it.

Plus, many public figures and celebrities have been using alternative means to interact with fans, whether it be Twitter, Instagram Live or Q&A in Stories, YouTube, TikTok, Reddit, and more, so Cameos had some tough competition.

Source Ubergizmo

