Call Of Duty Will Stay On PlayStation For Three Years After Current Agreement

Microsoft announced in January that it was moving to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, making it the most expensive acquisition in gaming history. Regulators have to approve of this, but if all goes according to Microsoft’s plan, the company will own Activision Blizzard, the publisher, and developer behind Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and more, by the spring or summer of 2023.

Shortly after the company announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard, Xbox head Phil Spencer confirmed the company’s intent “to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation” following the purchase. He reaffirmed this commitment earlier this month, speaking to PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan and promising that Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation even after Activision Blizzard and Sony’s contracts have run their courses.

In a new statement to GamesIndustry.biz, Ryan revealed that Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation for three years after his company’s contracts with Activision Blizzard are done. Though, Ryan calls this “inadequate” and expresses some frustration over the fact that Spencer publicly discussed that he and Ryan had spoken about this Call of Duty situation, calling it “private business.”

It is good to know that COD will stay on Playstation for a while, though.

Source and Image Credit GameInformer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals