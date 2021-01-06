Call of Duty: Warzone players used an app to cheat

Call of Duty: Warzone players on PC have had to deal with many glitches and cheaters, and now it looks like one of the tools meant to fight cheating has created more cheating. Warzone Companion developer Dmitry Shmykon is changing his app after users abused its anti-cheat features to rig skill-based matchmaking.

The tool was supposed to spot cheaters in lobbies by showing unusually skewed kill/death ratios and other suspicious stats. But players were using it to back out of matches with good players, and also used it to target people streaming the game on Twitch and other services. This was making life miserable for some gamers who just wanted to have fun.

Now the update shows kill/death ratios only after the pre-match warm-up, and there is only the average ratio at the end of the match. Some mid-match stats will now show relative values instead of absolutes, as well. You cant spot cheaters before the match starts, but you can at least be aware of them when you get started. Cheaters will always find a way to cheat, and there are challenges when dealing with those cheaters. This should help level the field though until they find another way.

Source Engadget

