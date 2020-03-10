Call of Duty Warzone leak details

Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward is getting ready to launch a brand-new battle royale mode called Warzone. The successor to Blackout, which shipped with last year’s Black Ops 4, was leaked last month and detailed further in a Video Games Chronicle (VGC) report. But now, we have an 11-minute breakdown from Chaos, a video game-focused YouTuber, based on a preview event at Infinity Ward’s offices. The video has now been pulled, so maybe it went live too early by mistake.

Warzone will be cross platform and free-to-play. So you won’t need a copy of Modern Warfare to dive play. According to Chaos, Call of Duty fans that purchased the last installment will have access to exclusive character skins and customized weapons. It’s a huge shift for Activision, though, which used Blackout to push sales of Black Ops 4 and make up for the game’s missing campaign. Warzone is more of a self-contained experience, like Fortnite, PUBG and Apex Legends. This can grow the series’ fanbase and be monetized independently of Modern Warfare.

Like Fortnight there is a shrinking area that pushes players closer for more action. There are also maps from previous Infinity ward titles. Matches will start with 150 players. It should be a fun experience.

Source Engadget

