Call of Duty: Warzone is headed to mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale game, will soon have a mobile version for fans to enjoy. In a tweet, Activision announced it was hiring for several new mobile roles. The upcoming Warzone will be the second CoD title for mobile, after the release of Call of Duty: Mobile in 2019. The release date of the new mobile game hasn’t been announced yet, though games journalist Tom Henderson did say that the title has already been added to Playtest Cloud, which is a testing platform for mobile games. So we may not have a long wait.

Fans of mobile games should expect to see more from the Activision universe aside from this endeavor. A mobile version of Diablo Immortal is in the testing stages right now and is expected to be released later this year. Plus Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard would give it control of Activision’s enormously successful mobile gaming business. We can certainly expect much more down the road.

Most of the new mobile roles that Activision is hiring for are based at either Activision Mobile, its in-house mobile game studio in Santa Monica, or Digital Legends, which is an Activision studio in Barcelona, Spain.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Activision

