Call of Duty: Warzone hits 15 million players in four days

Call of Duty: Warzone’s take on battle royale is continuing to grow quickly. But just how many people are playing it already? The developers have revealed that over 15 million people have tried the free-to-play mode as of March 13th. That’s over double the 6 million who started playing in the first 24 hours, and this is no small feat since gamers had just four days of play up to that point.

For comparison sake, Apex Legends was up to 10 million players in its first three days. So the game is in good company and on track to give Fortnite and others a run for the money.

Of course, there’s little doubt that this growth will slow over time, just as it did for Apex. It is what happens. But it’s a matter of when that happens, and whether or not the sustainable audience will be enough to eclipse rivals. We will have to wait and see about this. Warzone probably will not achieve Fortnite’s level of cultural relevance, but Activision’s marketing clout and solid game mechanics give it a better shot at success than many of its competitors. If anything can go up against Fortnite and succeed, it would be this game.

Source Engadget

