Call of Duty: Warzone brings back three-player squads

The introduction of four-player squads to Call of Duty: Warzone did not go as smoothly as hoped. At least it looks that way. Infinity Ward has rolled out a playlist update for the battle royale game that brings back three-player teams alongside the four-player and solo options. The developer didn’t say what was behind the shift, or why they are doing this, but this won’t apply to the alternative Plunder mode.

As it turns out, larger teams have a number of consequences for gameplay. It can take longer to get a squad together (especially if you want friends), and there will be fewer teams competing in any given match. Team cohesion might be more difficult, too. So there is that. Three player squads might just represent the sweet spot for many players, and it won’t be surprising if Infinity Ward recognized this quickly.

It will be interesting to see how things work out with three player squads and if it is indeed the perfect number of players. If it turns out that this is not the case, I’m not sure what they will do moving forward or how they will want to fix things. Give it a shot and see for yourself.

Source Engadget

