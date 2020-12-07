Call of Duty season one update launching on December 16th

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War launched last month and now its first major content update is about to hit us fans. The season one batch of additions were supposed to arrive on December 10th, but developers have announced they’re pushing things back to December 16th. This will give them a few more days to work out any issues. After all, this is a game experience that stretches across multiple modes, platforms, titles, and even console generations.

What can players expect to see? Pretty much the same as what was detailed a month ago. You can expect XP and level up progression that syncs up across Black Ops Cold War, 2019’s Modern Warfare, and the dedicated Warzone battle royale mode. So player’s ranks in Modern Warfare and Warzone will be reset, but any prizes will still be there.

New items like weapons will be available across different modes, and Warzone is adding a new map, a new mode and an updated gulag experience where players can fight to return to the battlefield after being killed.

The season one patch is coming in several batches, with the first update to Black Ops Cold War on December 8th, followed by another on the 15th, and a Warzone update on December 16th.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals