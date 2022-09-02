Call Of Duty, Overwatch, And Diablo To Come To Game Pass

Good news, Xbox users. In a new blog post, Xbox head Phil Spencer discussed Microsoft’s intentions for Activision Blizzard’s IPs after its ongoing acquisition of the company. Part of those plans is to raise the value of Xbox Game Pass by adding Activision Blizzard’s library of titles, including popular games like Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Diablo.

Spencer discussed expanding player choice through Game Pass by offering library titles for an affordable subscription fee, appealing to players with various budgets. Spencer hopes that including these Activision Blizzard games will make the service more appealing to existing and potential subscribers. It could get them some new subs, we will have to see.

We intend to make Activision Blizzard’s much-loved library of games – including Overwatch, Diablo, and Call of Duty – available in Game Pass and to grow those gaming communities. By delivering even more value to players, we hope to continue growing Game Pass, extending its appeal to mobile phones and any connected device.

Spencer also talks about Microsoft’s promise to keep popular Activision Blizzard franchises multiplatform, citing its handling of Minecraft as an example. The company also hopes to expand Activision’s portfolio to mobile platforms and make them available to play on other devices via cloud streaming.

Source and Image Credit GameInformer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals