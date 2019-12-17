Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare To Charge $20 For Kill-Death Ratios

One of the basic features of multiplayer games is that it will show you a win-lose/kill-death ratio. This lets you know how well you’re doing and gives you bragging rights if you are good at the game. This has been a basic feature for years.

However, for some reason, the people at Activision have decided that in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, players who want to check their kill-death ratios in the game will have to unlock the feature for $20. This will happen with the help of an in-game item called “Time to Die” which will be sold as part of the “Mother Russia” bundle that costs 2,000 COD Points, or $20.

Kill-death ratios for most modes in the game will still be shown. However, they will only be shown at the end of the round in a final scoreboard once the match has concluded, so players will not be able to track their progress unless they purchase the item.

Instead, during the game, players will only be able to see their kill and assists, which isn’t always helpful because a player with 10 kills to 30 deaths suggests that they might not be as proficient. This seems like an odd choice to make money with. We will see what fan reaction is like.

