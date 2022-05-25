Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to arrive on October 28th

Call of Duty fans might want to clear theor calendar around Halloween. The next entry in the franchise, Modern Warfare II, will be released on October 28th. It’s the sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was a reboot of the series.

Some of the characters who’ll be featured are John “Soap” MacTavish, Simon “Ghost” Riley, Captain John Price, Kyle “Gaz” Garrick and Alejandro Vargas.

A gameplay reveal may not be too far off. The teaser includes a quick flash of text that reads “J-8-22.” So there may be a broader reveal on June 8th, just ahead of major gaming showcases from Summer Game Fest and Xbox and Bethesda.

This time it’s Infinity Ward’s turn to release a Call of Duty title and the studio is also responsible for Warzone. A “massive evolution” of the battle royale will come later this year in line with the release of Modern Warfare II. Both games will also have a new engine.

Modern Warfare II could be the most important Call of Duty title for Activision Blizzard in many years. It is the company’s crown jewel. Call of Duty: Vanguard, was the biggest selling game of 2021 by some estimations, and it saw “lower premium sales” at launch than the previous year’s entry, Black Ops Cold War.

In the first three months of 2022, the Activision side of the business saw a big drop in engagement year-over-year from 150 million monthly active players to 100 million in the wake of the company’s misconduct scandals. So this is an important release.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Activision

