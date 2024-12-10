California may ban gas-powered generators and mowers by 2024

California might ban sales of some gas-powered devices, like lawn equipment, generators and things like pressure washers. Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law that orders regulators to prohibit the sale of small off-road engines.

The California Air Resources Board was already working on rules for this, but Newsom has now given the agency deadlines for adopting and applying this. The agency has until July 1st to adopt the rules. They will apply to all engines made on or after the date of January 1st, 2024, or whenever it is actually doable in the state board’s opinion. The law also says that regulators will need to offer rebates to lower the cost of switching equipment. There is $30 million set aside to cover the costs for this.

The goal is to reduce emissions. Emissions from cars have generally decreased over the last few decades, but that hasn’t been the case for small off-road engines.

State officials say that a gas-powered leaf blower that’s used for one hour emits the same level of pollution as a 2017 Toyota Camry that travels for about 1,100 miles. There are over 16.7 million devices with small off-road engines in California, which is about three million or so more than the passenger cars in the state.

Source Engadget

