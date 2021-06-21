Bungie sells official Destiny toasters

If you love Destiny, you can now buy a Destiny toaster. Bungie points out that this toaster will toast a Tricorn emblem onto your bread. As a special bonus, it comes with a free container to hold all your Destiny-themed bread.

Fans can pre-order the toaster right now for $85 from the Bungie store and it will ship between December 2021 and January, 2022. You will also get a free Destiny 2 in-game Burnt Edges emblem too. So there’s that. 10 percent of your purchase proceeds will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital so it is worth the purchase.

In June, the Destiny community raised over $800,000 for the pediatric treatment center, which specializes in cancer treatment and other diseases. At the time, Bungie offered to make a toaster if they hit a target of $777,777.77. Well, I guess it worked because here is the toaster. Now you can eat your Destiny themed toast while you are playing the actual game. Just don’t get crumbs all over your controller and console. This will be a great kitchen appliance for gamers who are Bungie fans. Now you will just need a matching fridge and dishwasher, which sadly, they can’t help you with. Yet. But maybe one day.

