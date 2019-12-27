BritBox adds classic Doctor Who to UK service

The UK is getting a nice Boxing day gift from BritBox. The entire library of classic Doctor Who content is now available on BritBox. The streaming service has added 627 pieces of content, which is a mix of episodes, spinoffs, documentaries, and more goodies. This includes 558 episodes with the first eight doctors, the unaired Shada, which is presented as a 130-minute special, and two animated stories: The Power of the Daleks and The Macra Terror.

All together you are getting about 272 hours, or more than 11 days, of content. All Doctor Who. BritBox says that this is part of a long-term collaboration with the BBC to make BritBox the “ultimate home of Doctor Who Classic” content.

“We are looking forward to expanding the collection even further by working with the show creators to lovingly restore lost and previously unavailable episodes in the months to come and offering a truly exclusive experience,” said Reemah Sakaan, group director of ITV subscription video on demand (SVOD).

BritBox became the exclusive home for the entire library of classic Doctor Who in the US in 2017. BritBox arrived in the UK in July 2019, but it wasn’t guaranteed that BritBox in the UK would include Doctor Who. But many in the UK are sure glad that it does now.

Source Engadget

