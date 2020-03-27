Borderlands, BioShock and XCOM are coming to the Switch

Today’s surprise Nintendo Direct Mini had a lot of big news. It revealed that several big 2K Games franchises are coming to Nintendo Switch. We are talking all three BioShock games which include BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, will hit the console on May 29th, along with BioShock: The Collection, which bundles the titles into one neat package so fans can have it all.

But that’s not all you can look forward to. You’ll also be able to snag the Borderlands Legendary Collection on the very same day, which includes Borderlands, Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. If that doesn’t seem like quite enough to keep you glued to your Switch, the publisher is also bringing the XCOM 2 Collection to your Nintendo Switch on May 29th. That bundle includes the classic turn-based tactics game, the War of the Chosen expansion and a quartet of DLC packs.

So fans of 2K games have a lot to look forward to if they have a Nintendo Switch. These are some big name games that are very well loved. And now they are all coming to the Nintendo Switch and you don’t even have that long to wait. Good deal.

Source Engadget

