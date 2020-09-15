Borderlands 3 to get 4K and 4-player split-screen on PS5 and Xbox Series X

The developer of Borderlands 3 used its PAX Online presentation to reveal that Borderlands 3 will come to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with both 4K, 60 frames per second visuals as well as support for up to four players in a local split-screen mode. This is great if there’s more than one Borderlands fan in your household. The developer is trying to keep the game relevant and this is as good a way as any.

Current-generation players will get two-player vertical split-screen, Gearbox said. The company also hinted at cross-platform play coming in 2021, although it didn’t say which systems would be included.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X updates will be free to existing players and will carry over your add-ons and saved games. Gearbox didn’t say when support for the new hardware would arrive though. So we will have to wait to hear more about that.

The gameplay is also getting a tune-up. More paid content is coming later in 2020, they will be on adding skill trees for each Vault Hunter character too. Many would have preferred new storylines, but it is something and it could keep the shooter fresh for a bit longer as we go into the next generation of consoles.

